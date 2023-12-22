Hawkins accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two assists in 12 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Hawkins' playing time has fluctuated in recent matchups, but he saw double-digit minutes off the bench Thursday and drilled a pair of three-pointers. He's had limited production over his last six appearances, averaging 3.2 points in 10.0 minutes per game.