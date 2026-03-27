Hawkins chipped in nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.

Hawkins saw his largest workload since Jan. 13 with Trey Murphy (ankle) getting the night off for maintenance. Murphy will likely be back in the mix Friday against the Raptors, but Hawkins could remain involved since Dejounte Murray (rest) is expected to sit out.