Hawkins (back) played 20 minutes off the bench and scored six points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding one rebound, one steal and one block in Friday's 112-108 loss to the Warriors.

While the contributions in the defensive categories were a nice surprise from Hawkins, the offensive-minded second-year guard wasn't able to deliver much of a scoring punch off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence due to a low back strain. The Pelicans were without six players due to injury Friday, but Hawkins may not see his playing time pick up dramatically during the club's upcoming four-game week, as CJ McCollum (adductor), Yves Missi (shoulder), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (hand) could all be candidates to return to action within the next several days.