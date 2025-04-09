Hawkins (back) will not play Thursday against the Bucks.
Hawkins will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's been no indication if he's close to a return. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Heat.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Questionable vs. Charlotte•