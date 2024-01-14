Hawkins produced 34 points (11-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 win over the Mavericks.

It was all-you-can-eat for Hawkins with CJ McCollum (ankle), Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Trey Murphy (knee) and Zion Williamson (rest) inactive, and Hawkins ate. The rookie has showcased booming scoring ability before, hitting the 25-point threshold thrice prior, but the latest of which had come Nov. 25 against Utah. Hawkins is showing excellent poise and two-way effort despite being a liability at his size. He could force the Pelicans' hand in earning a larger role, although it's a crowded backcourt with Dyson Daniels and Jose Alvarado also competing for minutes when New Orleans is healthy.