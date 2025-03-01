Hawkins is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Suns on Friday.
Hawkins will make his sixth start of the season Friday due to the absence of CJ McCollum (ankle). Hawkins has averaged 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.3 minutes per game as a starter this season.
