Hawkins will start in Monday's game against the 76ers.

The 22-year-old shooting guard will return to the starting five due to CJ McCollum (rest) being sidelined. Hawkins has made seven starts on the season, averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 33.1 minutes per contest.

