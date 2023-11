Hawkins will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Zion Williamson resting, Hawkins will rejoin the starters after coming off the bench for New Orleans' two prior contests. Hawkins has averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34.1 minutes per game across seven starts this season.