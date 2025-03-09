Hawkins is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Hawkins will make his seventh start of the season (and fourth since the beginning of January) due to the absences of CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (rest). Hawkins has averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 24.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.