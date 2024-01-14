Hawkins produced 34 points (11-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 win over the Mavericks.

With CJ McCollum (ankle), Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Trey Murphy (knee) and Zion Williamson (rest) all sitting out, Hawkins stepped into the rotation and dazzled while absorbing a team-high 31.5 percent usage rate. The rookie has showcased scoring ability before, hitting the 25-point threshold thrice prior, the most recent of which had come Nov. 25 against Utah. Despite the big scoring outing Saturday, Hawkins remains an unpolished defender, and his shortcomings on that end of the court could result in him dropping back out of the rotation if all of McCollum, Ingram and Murphy are back in action for Monday's rematch with Dallas.