Hawkins supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 loss to the Hawks.

Hawkins moved back to the bench with the return of Brandon Ingram, and that should conspire against his fantasy upside in a big way. That said, Hawkins might still carve a role as a second-unit scorer for the Pelicans, and if he's able to show consistency as such, he might be valuable in some formats, particularly the deeper ones, or he could end up being a valuable streaming option in category-based leagues.