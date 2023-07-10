Hawkins finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes of Sunday's 94-86 Summer League win over Golden State.

Hawkins, who is known for his perimeter shooting, is shooting just 25 percent from three through two Summer League games. With his efficiency from deep being so low, it is promising to see him still put together respectable scoring outputs, showing his versatility on the offensive end. It could be difficult for Hawkins to crack the Pelicans' rotation come the regular season, however, with the amount of talent they have on the wing.