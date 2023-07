Hawkins produced seven points (1-12 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 82-73 Summer League victory over the Suns.

Through three Summer League appearances, Hawkins has shot a combined 5-of-22 from three-point range. Hawkins was a career 37.6 percent shooter at Connecticut, so he's due for some positive regression soon.