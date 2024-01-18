Hawkins totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 win over the Hornets.

Hawkins drained six threes despite coming off the bench and reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, which is impressive for a rookie who doesn't start regularly. Hawkins has improved regularly with each passing month and is going through his best stretch of the campaign of late, scoring in double digits in six of his nine appearances in January.