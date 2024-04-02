Hawkins finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 15 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Suns.

Since the All-Star break, the 21-year-old has averaged 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds on 28.2 percent from the field. This is a serious decline from before the break, when Hawkins averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.1 minutes, nearly doubling his recent playing time. The Pelicans are fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament and with Jose Alvarado (oblique) anticipated to return soon, Hawkins is not expected to be a viable fantasy option nearing the end of the season.