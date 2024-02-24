Hawkins supplied 14 points (4-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to the Heat.

After distinguishing himself as a valuable backup during CJ McCollum's absence earlier in the season, Hawkins fell off the map as a fantasy prospect. Hawkins' 14 points marked his first double-digit total in almost seven weeks, during a stretch where he struggled to see more then 10 minutes on the floor. Unless a serious backcourt injury occurs, a resurgence for Hawkins is unlikely.