Hawkins (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Warriors.

Hawkins has been dealing with an ankle issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Friday against Golden State. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep this season.