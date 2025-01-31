Hawkins (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston.
Hawkins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness, and his next opportunity to feature will come Monday against Denver. With the second-year pro on the shelf, Javonte Green and Brandon Boston are candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Zion Williamson (illness) joins Hawkins on the sideline.
