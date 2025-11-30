default-cbs-image
Hawkins (illness) is out for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.

Hawkins will miss his second straight game and Herbert Jones (calf), Trey Murphy (elbow), Jordan Poole (quad) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) will join him on the inactive list. Jose Alvarado and Jeremiah Fears should get all the run they can handle Sunday evening.

