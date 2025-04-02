Hawkins (back) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.
Hawkins will miss his second straight contest Wednesday due to back spasms. Antonio Reeves could draw another start in his absence. Hawkins' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Lakers.
