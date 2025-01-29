Hawkins (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Hawkins was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. His next chance to play comes Friday against Boston. With Hawkins unavailable, it's possible that Javonte Green and Jose Alvarado each pick up a handful of minutes.
