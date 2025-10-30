Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Bench role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
After starting the first three games of the season, Poole will be in the second unit. The team will go with Jeremiah Fears, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and DeAndre Jordan in the first five.
