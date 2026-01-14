Poole contributed 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to Denver.

The 26-year-old guard continues to light it up from long distance. Poole has drained four or more three-pointers in six of his last nine games (two starts), averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.2 boards in 24.3 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.