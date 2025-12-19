Poole had 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime win over the Rockets.

The Pelicans appear to be content with Poole in a bench role for now, with the combo guard riding with the second unit in three straight games following an extended absence with a quadriceps strain. During this period, Poole has averaged 17.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.9 minutes per game and should continue to see his playing time rise as he becomes further removed from the injury.