Poole amassed 11 points (4-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pistons.

Poole continues to struggle to maintain fantasy value with the last-place Pelicans. Over his last seven appearances, the combo guard has averaged just 11.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per game, though he's shooting 47.2 percent from deep during this span.