Poole ended with 21 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 128-118 loss to Orlando.

The 26-year-old guard has been seeing a wildly varying role in the Pelicans' backcourt of late. Poole has started two of the last eight games and played anywhere from 12 to 39 minutes during that stretch, failing to score a point at all in two of those contests while topping 20 points in four others. That volatility makes him a risky DFS option, but Poole is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 threes, 3.1 assists and 1.3 boards in 24.9 minutes in that time, production which has some value in deeper season-long formats.