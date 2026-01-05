Poole notched eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Heat.

With Trey Murphy back in the lineup following a one-game absence due to back soreness, Poole came off the bench after getting the spot start in Friday's loss to Portland. The 26-year-old guard struggled to find his rhythm from the field, finishing with just eight points after scoring at least 16 in each of his previous three appearances. However, Poole still led the Pelicans in assists, dishing out a game- and season-high eight dimes. Additionally, he set a new season high in blocks as well.