Poole chipped in 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix.

Poole finished as the Pelicans' second-leading scorer while dishing out a team-high-tying four assists. However, the 26-year-old guard struggled from three-point range for a second consecutive preseason game, during which he has shot 2-for-11 from downtown. Poole is coming off a productive 2024-25 campaign with the Wizards, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc across 29.4 minutes per game in 68 regular-season outings.