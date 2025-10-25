Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 21 in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Spurs.
Despite shooting below 50% from the field, Poole's performance was in line with what fantasy managers would expect. He crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time with the Pelicans during the overtime loss. Poole will try to help guide his new team to their first win of the season in their next game against the Celtics on Monday.
