Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 30 off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole supplied 30 points (9-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-124 loss to the Clippers.
Making his second straight appearance off the bench, Poole erupted for his first 30-point performance of the season as he led the Pelicans in scoring. The seven threes equaled his total from the prior three games combined, and through five contests to begin his tenure with New Orleans, Poole is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.8 boards in 32.2 minutes.
