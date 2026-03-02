Poole (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 137-117 loss to the Clippers.

After being left out of the rotation for the Pelicans' final nine games before the All-Star break, Poole had resurfaced on New Orleans' second unit to begin the second half. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 assists over his last five appearances, but Poole had seen his playing time trend down over the Pelicans' previous two matchups, when he logged a combined 25 minutes. Though New Orleans was missing Zion Williamson (ankle) on Sunday, the returns of Trey Murphy (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) were enough to bump Poole back out of the rotation. The 26-year-old guard's outlook for playing time will only worsen once Williamson is cleared to return to action.