Poole registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 12 minutes during Friday's 128-107 victory over the Wizards.

Poole delivered another woeful performance, failing to score for the second time in the past three games. On the whole, Poole has been a disaster this season, both in terms of fantasy and reality. In 14 games over the past month, he has averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game, barely making him a top 200 player in standard leagues. At this point, it appears as though a trade is the only way of salvaging his season.