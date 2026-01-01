Poole ended with 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to Chicago.

The team's unwillingness to move Poole back into the starting lineup is a bit of a head-scratcher. Coach James Borrego seems focused on developing Jeremiah Fears, and the staff may have concluded that Poole's second-unit contribution is more valuable. They may be right on that account, as Poole is certainly logging minutes like a starter. He posted his second consecutive 26-point total during the loss, and we'll get a better idea of how he's doing with his sore ankle during an upcoming back-to-back scenario next week.