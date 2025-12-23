Poole is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with left ankle soreness.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Poole could be held out as a precaution. During Monday's win over Dallas, Poole had 14 points, two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes. If he can't play Tuesday, Jose Alvarado could see more playing time for the Pelicans.