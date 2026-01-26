Poole (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 104-95 win over the Spurs.

After playing fewer than 20 minutes in three of his last five appearances, Poole saw his spot in the New Orleans rotation disappear entirely while the Pelicans welcomed Jose Alvarado (oblique) back from a nine-game absence. The Pelicans brought aboard the 26-year-old in an offseason deal with the hope that he would provide a scoring punch as a lead guard off the bench, and though he's averaging 14.5 points in just 25.4 minutes per game on the season, Poole has connected on just 37 percent of his attempts from the field and 33.6 percent of his attempts from three-point range. Poole is on New Orleans' books through next season at a hefty salary, so unless the Pelicans unload him ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, he'll likely get another look in the rotation at some point down the road in spite of his struggles.