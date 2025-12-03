site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pelicans-jordan-poole-listed-out-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Listed out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Poole (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
The Pelicans continue to rule out Poole well ahead of game action, suggesting his return isn't imminent. Jeremiah Fears and Jose Alvarado should continue to hold down the fort at point guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories