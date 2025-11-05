Pelicans' Jordan Poole: No-go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Poole was initially deemed questionable due to left knee soreness, and the ailment will result in his first absence of the campaign. Look for Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado to see a bump in playing time, while Jeremiah Fears could be leaned on even more offensively. Poole's next chance to play will come Saturday at San Antonio.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 30 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 21 in OT loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Contributes 17 points in team debut•