Poole (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Poole was initially deemed questionable due to left knee soreness, and the ailment will result in his first absence of the campaign. Look for Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado to see a bump in playing time, while Jeremiah Fears could be leaned on even more offensively. Poole's next chance to play will come Saturday at San Antonio.