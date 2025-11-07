The Pelicans announced Friday that Poole has been diagnosed with a mild left quadriceps strain, and he will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

This is a tough break for Poole and the Pelicans. Based on this timeline, the earliest possible return date is Nov. 16 against the Thunder, but that's far from a guarantee. With Poole joining Zion Williamson (hamstring) on the sidelines for the next week, Trey Murphy is likely to soak up even more usage, and Jeremiah Fears will have a pretty large runway to make some noise. Additionally, guys like Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins could find themselves with more opportunities.