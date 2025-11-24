Poole (quadriceps) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Poole is set to miss his 11th consecutive contest Monday due to a left quadriceps strain, though he appears to be nearing a return. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pelicans ease the 26-year-old guard back into action. In seven regular-season appearances (four starts) thus far, Poole has averaged 17.3 points and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest.