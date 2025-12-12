Poole (quadriceps) tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 143-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Back in action after missing the Pelicans' previous 18 games due to a left quadriceps strain, Poole wasn't shy about putting up shots in his return, as his 30.6 percent usage rate paced all New Orleans rotation players. A more efficient showing from three-point range could have made Poole's stat line even more appealing, but he was still a plus-18 during his time on the court. Poole had opened the season on the top unit, but he moved to the bench shortly before injuring his quad and appears likely to serve as New Orleans' sixth man now that he's healthy again while the Pelicans remain committed to giving rookie first-round pick Jeremiah Fears an extended look as their starting point guard. Poole should still see enough minutes and usage to remain worthy of holding in most leagues, though he may eventually have to sacrifice some touches once the likes of Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Zion Williamson (adductor) return a few weeks down the road.