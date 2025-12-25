Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Questionable to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Poole was unable to play against the Cavaliers on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness, but he has a chance to be available for the Pelicans on Friday. He has averaged 16.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals over 27.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Struggles with three-point shot•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Continues to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Provides lift off bench in return•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Will go Thursday•