Poole (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Poole was unable to play against the Cavaliers on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness, but he has a chance to be available for the Pelicans on Friday. He has averaged 16.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals over 27.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.