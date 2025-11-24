Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Remaining out vs. Chicago
Poole (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Poole will miss his 11th consecutive contest due to a left quadriceps strain. He can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies until the Pelicans provide another update on his status.