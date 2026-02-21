Poole posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 139-118 loss to the Bucks.

After going unused in each of the Pelicans' last nine games, Poole was dusted off and inserted into the rotation as New Orleans looked to add some more offensive firepower to the mix while Trey Murphy (shoulder) was sidelined. Despite seeing a healthy minutes total off the bench, Poole failed to deliver much of a spark. The Pelicans could get Murphy back for the second leg of their back-to-back set Saturday versus the 76ers, and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is also drawing closer to his season debut, so Poole could find himself back outside of the rotation in short order.