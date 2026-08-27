The Pelicans gave Poole another competitor for playing time with the signing of Bennedict Mathurin on Wednesday.

Poole was a massive disappointment from a fantasy perspective in 2025-26, averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game over 39 regular-season appearances while falling out of the rotation at times. He'll be battling with Jeremiah Fears for the backup point guard role behind Dejounte Murray at training camp, while the addition of Mathurin could make it difficult for Poole to see steady minutes at shooting guard off the bench.