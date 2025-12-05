site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Ruled out for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Poole (quad) won't play Saturday versus Brooklyn.
Poole has been out since Nov. 5, and the Pelicans have yet to offer a timetable for his return. He should be considered week-to-week moving forward.
