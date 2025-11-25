Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Ruled out for Wednesday
Poole (quadriceps) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Poole is nearing a return to game action after being cleared to resume basketball activities Monday, but it won't happen Wednesday. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Saturday against Golden State.