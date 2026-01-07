Poole amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Lakers.

Poole will want to forget about this dud quickly, as he finished scoreless for the first time this campaign. He's been in a shooting slump lately, hitting 35.0 percent from the field over his last seven games with 13.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.