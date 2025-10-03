Poole finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 20 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

From a usage rate perspective, there were no real surprises. Trey Murphy operated as the No. 1 option on offense, while Poole and Zion Williamson handled most of the playmaking with plenty of offensive looks as well. With Dejounte Murray's (Achilles) start to the season expected to be delayed until January at the earliest, Poole could see a ton of usage and reps early on.