Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Scores 21 points on 15 shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-5 FT), two assists, two triples and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-125 preseason loss to Orlando.
Poole has been aggressive on offense for the Pelicans throughout the preseason, which is encouraging, given how often he faded into the background in D.C. He might be able to bounce back a bit with the change of scenery, so he could be someone worth gambling on as you approach the 80s on draft day.
