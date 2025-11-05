Poole will start in Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

After coming off the bench in three straight games, the 26-year-old guard will return to the starting five with Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined. Over six regular-season appearances (three starts), Poole has averaged 18.3 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.6 percent from the field in 30.8 minutes per contest.